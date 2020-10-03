Bhubaneswar: Anshu Pragyan Das, deputy conservator of forests of Mahanadi Wildlife Division at Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Angul district, has been shortlisted for the 10th NatWest Group ‘Earth Heroes Awards 2020’ for developing the area with the help of local community.

The jury members of ‘Earth Heroes Awards 2020’ shortlisted Das for her outstanding work in the protection of Satkosia tiger habitat by harnessing the active support of local communities through ecotourism; as well as in the revival of endangered Gharial crocodiles in the Mahanadi riverine habitat at Satkosia in the district.

The award ceremony is usually held in New Delhi in presence of ministries, media persons and other stakeholders. However, this event will be hosted online on CNBC/Network 18 at 1730 hours (5.30pm) October 8 this year, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Eight award winners of 2020, including Das, will be felicitated in the presence of Assistant Secretary General of United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand and renowned British economist and climate change authority Nicholas Stern among several others, official sources informed.

Director of NatWest Group-India, N Sunil Kumar stated, “I am sure that work and recognition of Miss Anshu Pragyan Das will be a source of inspiration for all others in Odisha to work for the protection and sustainable management of the state’s rich biodiversity.”

Odisha Chief Secretary has congratulated Das on her achievement. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) of Odisha Sandip Tripathi also congratulated her.

PNN