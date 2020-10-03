Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader and Pipili Assembly constituency MLA Pradeep Maharathy who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 has been put on ventilator support as his health condition deteriorated and reportedly turned critical Friday evening.

The legislator is being treated in a private hospital here.

According to a source, Maharathy was undergoing treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19. The MLA will be kept under close observation for the next 48 hours, hospital sources informed.

The MLA had tested positive for COVID-19 September 14.

Notably, several MLAs including Mukesh Pal (Pallahara), Shankar Oram (Biramitrapur), Aditya Madhi (Malkangiri), Susant Rout (Bhubaneswar-North), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar-Central), Bikram Kumar Panda (Berhampur), Byomakesh Ray (Chandbali) and Soumya Patnaik (Khandpada) had tested positive for COVID-19.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Women and Child Development (WCD) and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu, Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian, Higher Education and Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo and Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh are among the politicians in the state who have tested positive for COVID-19.

PNN