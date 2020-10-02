Cuttack: Suspension of normal functioning of Orissa High Court has been extended till November 20, a notification issued by the top court said Friday.

“The normal functioning of Orissa High Court shall continue to remain suspended till 20.11.2020 and the arrangement made vide this Office Order dated 21.08.2020 regarding the functioning of the High Court shall remain in force, till then,” a letter issued by the Registrar General of Orissa High Court mentioned.

Also read: Mayurbhanj youth Samarendra carves success on coconut shell, bamboo

The court order added that the functioning of subordinate courts and tribunals will continue as per the arrangements made vide office order issued August 21, until further orders.

The notification further mentioned that on all working Saturdays in the month of October 2020, the High Court and its offices, as well as the subordinate courts and tribunals and their offices, shall remain closed.

Previously, the normal functioning was suspended till October 9. However, necessary proceedings continued in the Orissa High Court and its subordinate courts and tribunals through video conferencing.

PNN