Angul: Anshu Pragyan Das, deputy conservator of forests of Mahanadi Wildlife Division at Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Angul district, was conferred Thursday with the prestigious 10th NatWest Group ‘Earth Heroes Awards 2020’. She was honoured for her contribution to towards mitigating climate change and trying to protect the planet’s biological diversity. Das is among the eight awardees from India who were felicitated with the ‘Earth Heroes Awards 2020’.

The jury members had shortlisted Das for her outstanding work in protection of the Satkosia tiger habitat by harnessing the support of local communities through eco-tourism. She is also working for the revival of the endangered ‘Gharial’ species found in the Mahanadi riverine at Satkosia.

The award ceremony is usually held in New Delhi in presence of ministers and other stakeholders. However due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the prize distribution ceremony was organised online.

The eight award winners, including Das, were felicitated in the presence of Assistant Secretary General of United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand and renowned British economist and climate change activist Nicholas Stern and other dignitaries.

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy has congratulated Das on her achievement. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) of Odisha Sandip Tripathi also lauded the efforts of Das.

