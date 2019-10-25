Bhubaneswar: Odia girl Shefali Udgata from Bolangir shone brightly at a beauty pageant titled ‘Miss British Empire 2019’ that was held in Sri Lanka recently.

Earlier, Shefali had won many state level beauty contests such as Kalinga Sundari, Reliance Trendz Style Icon, Glory Queen, Odisha Super Model, Miss Diva Bhubaneswar and Summer Queen among others.

Daughter of Hema and Sameer Udgata, Shefali completed her graduation from BJB College in Bhubaneswar. Now a professional anchor and emcee, she said, “I started walking the ramp during my initial college days. After receiving accolades for my performance, I made up my mind to groom myself for a bigger stage.”

“I started participating in beauty pageants in the state and won many of them. My confidence grew after I won several contests in the state and worked hard to repeat the feat at the national level,” she added reacting to her performance at Miss British Empire 2019 where she won the best catwalk sub-category.

PNN