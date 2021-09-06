Burdwan: In a tragic incident, a man working in a government-run bank has strangulated his wife to death in Kanksa locality of Paschim Bardhaman district in West Bengal, Sunday night. After murdering his wife, the man drove on his bike to the Kanksa police station and surrendered before the police. The couple was from Odisha and was staying in Kanksa as the husband was working as an assistant manager in the Central Bank of India’s Durgapur branch. The accused husband has been identified as Biplab Pariyad while the deceased is his wife Ipsa Priyadarshi (25).

Police said after Biplab confessed to his crime and surrendered, they went to the housing complex where the two stayed in a rented flat. They sent the women’s body for post-mortem and have informed Ipsa’s family living in Cuttack. They found her lifeless body lying on the floor of the bedroom.

Police said that the two got married in 2019. Biplab incidentally, is also a resident of Cuttack. Since marriage the two frequently quarrelled. Police said that Biplab in his confession said he got fed up of his wife’s constant demands and bickering. Sunday also they had a huge fight, during which Biplab in a fit of rage strangulated Ipsa using the belt of their pet dog.

Police said that since he surrendered Sunday evening, Biplab has appeared calm and reserved. However, he has refused to answer most of the questions asked, police stated. Police are now waiting for Biplab and Ipsa’s parents to arrive from Cuttack. They feel that close family members can provide information as to what led to the murder.

Other residents of the complex, where the couple resided in Kanksa locality confirmed that the two had arguments on a daily basis. However, they never thought that the situation would lead to murder of the wife.