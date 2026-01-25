Bhubaneswar: Renowned Odia music composer Abhijit Majumdar died after a prolonged illness, hospital sources said. He had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar following a critical health episode late last year.

Majumdar was admitted to the emergency department September 4, 2025, in critical condition and was placed on ventilator support. Doctors said he was suffering from multiple complications, including high blood pressure and chronic liver disease. Despite intensive care and close medical supervision, his condition remained fragile for several weeks.

On December 31, 2025, hospital authorities had indicated that his health had shown signs of improvement and that he was likely to be discharged within two days. However, his condition later deteriorated, leading to his death.

Majumdar was a prominent figure in the Odia music industry and was widely acclaimed for his work in film music as well as independent compositions. His death has triggered an outpouring of grief from admirers, fellow musicians and members of the entertainment fraternity, who remembered him for his lasting contribution to Odia music.