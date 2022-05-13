Bhubaneswar/Sambalpur: As many as two pilots were killed in a helicopter crash that took place at Raipur airport Thursday night at around 9.10pm and one among them has been identified as Captain Gopal Krushna Panda who belonged to Baham village of Sambalpur district.

However, the second deceased from other state was identified as Gopal’s co-pilot and Captain AP Srivastava. The incident was reported from Raipur city under Mana police limits of Chhattisgarh.

An official source said that the helicopter caught fire while the two pilots were trying to land the aircraft. The tragic incident took place during a flying practice at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur leading to untimely death of both the pilots. No other crew member was on board during the fatal incident, the source added.

Actual cause behind the helicopter crash has not been ascertained.

Taking to official Twitter handle, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his grief and condolences. Baghel wrote, “Just got the shocking news of helicopter crash at Raipur airport. The tragic incident took away the life of both our pilots – Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava. May the Almighty give strength to their families and peace to the departed souls.”

PNN