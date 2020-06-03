Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) received a special Air Asia flight carrying Odia returnees from Mumbai at 8:25 am, Wednesday.

Two more flights will reach at the airport late Wednesday.

Sources said that a team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with officials from Health Department, Commissionerate Police and airport authority has made arrangements for thermal screening, stamping and registration of passengers.

The airport authorities are also carrying out intensive counselling and awareness drives on quarantine period, self care, home quarantine, paid quarantine facilities and referral of critical cases.

In order to make the luggage screening process of passengers smooth and hassle free, officials have been deployed in the airport. Coordination with line departments and district authorities is also being maintained under the initiative, said airport officials.

Notably, the two other flights carrying passengers from north-east region to Odisha will reach at the BPIA at 2.40 pm and another from Guwahati at 11.30 PM.

