Koraput: After rapper ‘Dule Rocker’ – the tribal ‘Gully Boy’ Duleshwar Tandi from Kalahandi, yet another Odia singer has set the social media ablaze with her extraordinary talent.

She is Namita Melka, a young tribal girl from the remote Chintaguda village in Koraput district. She became an overnight sensation on social media, after two of her songs went viral few days back. Melka sings in Hindi, Odia and her own native tribal language.

It was her teacher Bansidhar Halwa who helped her voice to reach thousands. Now Melka is getting accolades from all quarters. She is enjoying the adulation as it is inspires her.

“I have participated and won many competitions since I was in Class X. However, I had never got the recognition and admiration which I am receiving these days,” Melka said.

Duleshwar is a 27-year-old Dalit and a migrant worker from Kalahandi district. He had drawn attention of the netizens through his rap songs that depicted the plight of migrant workers during the lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak.

‘Lady Luck’ has finally smiled on Duleshwar who is popularly known by his stage name ‘Rapper Dule Rock’. His talent has been spotted by none other than Vishal Dadlani – a renowned music director in Hindi films.

PNN