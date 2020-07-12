Bhawanipatna: Lady Luck has finally knocked on the door of Duleshwar Tandi from Kalahandi district who is popularly known by his stage name ‘Rapper Dule Rock’. His talent has been spotted by none other than Vishal Dadlani- himself a famous Hindi film music director.

Expressing his surprise for a talent like Tandi going through a difficult phase, the music director recently took to Twitter handle and wrote, “This is incredible! @DuleRocker, if you need help producing/recording/releasing your music, get in touch. I’ll do what I can. I am sure we all will!”

This is incredible! @DuleRocker, if you need help producing/ recording/ releasing your music, get in touch. I'll do what I can. I'm sure we all will! @DevrajSanyal @raftaarmusic @VivianDivine @Its_Badshah check this fire out! https://t.co/vF7ed4JA5A — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 9, 2020

Tandi, in his response to Vishal’s tweet, said he will remain grateful to the music director for his kind words.

Earlier, Odia playback singer Humane Sagar also extended his helping hand towards this tribal rapper.

A science graduate of Borda village, Tandi used to wipe tables and wash plates at a restaurant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. He had gone there to help his father treat his ailing mother. After his father’s death, he had to return home. Moving by the plights of migrant labourers during the lockdown period, he gave those sufferings a place in his raps and instantly touched a chord with the people.

PNN