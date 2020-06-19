Bhawanipatna: Odia playback singer Humane Sagar’s generous side came to the fore when a rural rapper in Kalahandi district uploaded a post on social media platform thanking the singer for helping him financially during difficult times.

Duleswar Tandi, a rapper, had been experiencing financial hardship these days. After coming to know about his plight, Sagar called him up Wednesday to inform him that he had deposited Rs 30,000 in his account to help with his expenses.

Sagar also promised Tandi to extend all kinds of help to in the future, if required. In a Facebook post, Duleswar has thanked the singer prufusely for his generosity.

After completing his schooling at Borda village school in Bhawanipatna block, Tandi took admission in Bhawanipatna Autonomous College in 2008. By the time he completed his Plus III, his mother became sick. In order to help his father Neelanchal run the family and bear the treatment cost of his ailing mother, Duleswar had to go to Raipur. He lost his father in 2016 during his stay in Raipur. He and his mother have since been living in abject poverty.

In the meantime, he has created his own identity as a rapper. Presently he is known by the name of ‘Rapper Dule Rocker’. His lyrics largely incorporate his struggles in life. This apart, the prevailing poverty and social evils across the country have also found places in his songs. His has a huge fan base on social media, with his songs garnering thousands of likes.

PNN