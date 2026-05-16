Jharsuguda: A protest outside Orissa Metaliks Private Limited in Jharsuguda district entered its third day Friday, with agitators accusing the district administration of failing to address their demands and showing leniency towards the company.

Residents from Jamsera, Marakuta and H. Kantapali Panchayats, along with members of Brajarajnagar Municipal Corporation and former employees, have been staging an indefinite sit-in outside the company premises.

Protesters said they have abandoned work and are continuing the agitation without food to press for long-standing demands. They alleged that instead of pressing the company to resolve the issues, the district administration has deployed senior police personnel to secure the industrial site, which they claim has eroded public trust.

The protesters have vowed to continue the sit-in until their demands are met. Heavy vehicular movement linked to the plant caused severe congestion on National Highway 49, bringing traffic to a standstill for several hours Friday morning.

Commuters were stranded for around four to five hours before police intervened to restore normal flow. Officials faced difficulties in managing the situation as tension escalated in the area.

Deputy Collector Sabyasachi Panda said the administration was making continuous efforts to resolve the dispute, but a lack of consensus between the two sides had prolonged the crisis. Company official Ajit Singh could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, the protesters have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, Revenue Minister, District Collector and Superintendent of Police, warning of an economic blockade from Saturday if their demands are not addressed.