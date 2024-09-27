Bhubaneswar: Odia playback singer Pami Mishra Thursday lodged an FIR at Cyber police station against a city-based production house for allegedly plagiarising her song, and uploading the same on their Youtube channel.

In her FIR, Mishra said, “The owner of the production house, a couple- Prasanna Upadhyay and Pratibha Upadhyay- recently uploaded a song on their YouTube channel which I sang in 2010. Pratibha lent her voice to the song by copying my song’s lyrics.” Mishra said she contacted the couple after she came to know about the violation. “They bluntly dismissed my suggestions. They claimed the song has been created using Artificial Intelligence in a Chennai studio.

Besides, they have also changed the name of original lyricist of the song,” she alleged. Meanwhile, IIC, Cyber police station, Tereskova Mohapatra said a complaint has been received in this regard. “A probe will be launched soon into the allegations,” the IIC said.