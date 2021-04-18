Bhubaneswar: Noted Odia woman weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera has bagged gold medal in 45kg category at the ongoing Senior Asian Weightlifting Championship, 2021 at Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

According to a source, Jhilli lifted 69kg in snatch and 88kg in clean as well. She jerked for a total of 157kg. The state Sports and Youth Services department congratulated the weightlifter for her achievement.

Taking to official Twitter handle, the state Sports Department wrote, “Jhilli Dalabehera has made both #India & #Odisha proud, bagging a gold medal in the 45kg women category at the Senior Asian Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Woman lifting weights. She lifted 69kg in snatch and 88kg in clean and jerk for a total of 157kg. Flexed biceps …. Great achievement Jhilli!.”

Notably, the international weightlifter had earlier bagged the 27th Ekalabya Award in 2019. She has won two golds, three silvers and a bronze medal in several other weightlifting events.

PNN