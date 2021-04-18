Bhubaneswar: In view of the surging COVID-19 cases across India, the National Testing Agency (NTA) in New Delhi Sunday postponed the April session of JEE (Main) for this year.

“Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE (Main)-2021 April session,” a circular issued by NTA stated.

However, the revised dates for JEE (Main), 2021 April session will be announced later after the COVID-19 situation improves.

The students who are to appear the entrance examination will be given at least 15 days time before announcement of a likely date for the purpose, the NTA circular read.

The NTA has advised students to use the available time for preparing themselves in a better way. The JEE aspirants can also practice (full length/chapter wise) tests on NTA’s ‘Abhyas’ app.

PNN