Bhubaneswar: Writer Dileswar Rana will receive the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Purashkar-2023 in Odia for his book Senrra (short stories), a notification issued by the Akademi said.

The jury, comprising Bibhuti Pattnaik, Gobinda Chandra Chand and Dash Benhur — selected the book unanimously for the award.

An engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs.50,000 will be presented to Rana at a later date, the notification read.

It can be mentioned here that Sahitya Akademi Yuva Purashkar relates to the book published by an author of the age of 35 or below as of January 1 of the year of the award.

According to the official website, Sahitya Akademi, India’s National Academy of Letters, was established in 1954 by the govt of India. The Akademi preserves and promotes literature contained in 24 Indian languages recognised by its awards, fellowships, grants, publications, literary programmes, workshops, and exhibitions.

