Nuapada: Chhattisgarh police Sunday arrested an Odia youth from Mainapur police station area in Gariabandh district on charges of trafficking pangolin.

The wild animal smuggler has been identified as Pitambar Kata of Ghuchaguda village under Sinapali police limits in Nuapada district.

Acting on a tip-off a team of police officials of Mainapur police station arrested the youth with a gunny bag in his hand. While searching the police personnel found a pangolin inside.

Chhattisgarh police with the help of Odisha police is trying to extract information from Pitambar about the inter-state trade.

A case under the Wild Animal Protection Act 1972 was registered against the accused.

PNN