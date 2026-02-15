Bhubaneswar: A 1.9-km tunnel on the Khurda Road-Balangir new rail line project has been equipped with comprehensive safety and emergency systems, the East Coast Railway said Sunday.

The ‘Tunnel 7’, located between Purunakatak and Charichhak in Boudh district, has recently achieved a breakthrough, it said.

Among the devices were a high-capacity ventilation system with jet fans to maintain air quality and effectively control smoke movement during emergencies, a firefighting system, and an automatic emergency lighting system with power backup, it said.

Public address system, CCTV cameras, emergency calling system and linear heat detection system have also been installed, it added.

The East Coast Railway said special emphasis was laid on structural stability, fire safety preparedness, ventilation efficiency, electrical reliability and emergency response mechanisms to ensure maximum safety for passengers and train operations.

The completion of the tunnel marks a major milestone in bridging the long-standing connectivity gap between coastal Odisha and the western and central regions of the state, officials said.

Once operational, the Khurda Road-Balangir line will provide faster, safer and more efficient rail connectivity, facilitating seamless passenger movement and transportation of essential commodities, they said.

PTI