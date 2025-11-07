Bhubaneswar: The form fill-up process for the 2026 Annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination in Odisha will reportedly begin November 8, 2025, and continue till November 22, 2025.

According to the official notification issued by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, candidates have been divided into four categories for the process. Students under Category A (School Regular and Quasi Regular) and Category B (Ex-Regular) will fill their forms online, while Category C (Correspondence Course Regular) and Category D (Correspondence Course Ex-Regular) candidates will apply offline.

The Board said that detailed instructions and a step-by-step guide will be available on its official website — www.bseodisha.ac.in.

Schools and students have been advised to adhere strictly to the schedule and guidelines to avoid last-minute issues.

PNN