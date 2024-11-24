Angul: A total of 12 baby gharials rescued during the monsoon have been released into Satkosia gorge, a forest official said.

The gharials were released into the gorge Saturday and were sighted in healthy condition by forest officials Sunday.

The gharials, which were four to six inches long at the time of their rescue, have now grown up to 1 to 2 feet, Divisional Forest Officer of Satkosia Wildlife Division, Saroj Kumar Panda, said.

In order to secure the lives of the gharial hatchlings during monsoon, 12 babies were rescued from the gorge and were lodged at Gharial Research and Conservation Unit at Tikarpara.

As per estimates, there were a total of 35 hatchlings born in the gorge out of which 12 were rescued.

He said during the monsoon there was a fear that they might be swept away downstream.

Panda said as mortalities were reported last year, this year special care was taken to prevent such deaths.

They were lodged in a special pool created in the unit.

“We could prevent mortality among the gharial hatchlings. All are in good health conditions after release,” he added.

