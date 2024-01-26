Koraput: Three persons were killed and 13 others injured, some of them seriously, in a road accident involving four vehicles near Bijapur chhak under Borigumma police limits in Odisha’s Koraput district Friday.

Police said two bikes, one autorickshaw and a SUV were involved in the accident in which the SUV and the autorickshaw skidded off the road and rolled down into a nearby field.

Three persons died on the spot and 13 others injured in the accident were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed his profound grief over the mishap and announced an ex gratia of Rs3 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

Patnaik directed the concerned authority to provide proper medical treatment to the injured people and wished them speedy recovery.

