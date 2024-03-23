Jajpur: Three persons were killed in a road accident in Odisha’s Jajpur district Saturday, following which locals protested, demanding proper measures for controlling traffic in the area.

Locals alleged that a truck hit the motorcycle on which the three men were travelling near the main gate of the Jindal Stainless Ltd’s plant in Kalinga Nagar and fled the spot, leaving them bleeding profusely.

Police, however, said they were checking the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain how the accident happened.

The deceased were identified as Chakradhar Saonia (28) of Suanla village, and two brothers, Anil Hansda (29) and Sunil Hansda (17) of Tangiriapala village, police said.

Two persons died on the spot, while the third person was declared dead after reaching the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Danagadi, they said.

Soon after the accident, irate locals blocked the Jajpur-Duburi Road, demanding stern action against the truck driver responsible for it, and measures to control traffic in the area.

They alleged that such accidents have become frequent in the area due to rash driving.

Police said they have sent the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Traffic was disrupted in the area because of the blockade.

