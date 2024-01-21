Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday inaugurated 361 transformed schools in five districts on the third day of the 4th phase of school transformation programme under 5T initiative of the state government.

Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Kartik Pandian was also present on this occasion.

As many as 105 high schools in Mayurbhanj district, 100 in Bolangir, 63 in Sambalpur, 60 in Rayagada and 33 in Nuapada were inaugurated after transformation under the government initiative.

The Chief Minister had inaugurated 389 schools in five districts on the first day of the 4th phase, 327 schools in six districts on the second day.

Total 1,794 schools across the state will be covered in this phase of the transformation programme. It is to be noted that 6,883 schools have been transformed in the state in three phases earlier.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the government has taken up transformation of schools, colleges, tourist places, temples, mutts and hospitals as part of the government’s efforts to build a strong Odisha. “Schools play an important role in deciding the future of any race. Education shows the way to the society to development and progress. Hence, the government attaches importance to school transformation,” he said.

In the fourth phase of Transformation, the Chief Minister has already inaugurated more than 700 hundred High Schools belonging to ten districts. After the completion of the fourth phase, a total of 8,677 schools will get transformed in the state.

Notably, 3,981 schools in the state have undergone significant renovations over the past two phases. The Chief Minister congratulated the students on their achievement and informed them through video conference about the benefits of using 5T, stating that the current era is the age of technology. Every element of life is influenced by technology.

Children should thus make an effort to learn about new technology in order to stay ahead of others in all sectors in the present day. In a similar vein, he asserted that everyone is aware of the significance of time when giving pupils advice on the subject. Children may, therefore, effectively use their time to maintain an advantage over others in all areas.

PNN