Bhubaneswar: The coverage of Covid-19 vaccine in the state Wednesday crossed the 53 lakh mark with the ongoing inoculation drive expanding across the state.

The state government claimed that till date a total of 53,59,794 people of Odisha have been vaccinated against the pandemic.

The Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department was able to vaccinate a total of 1,02,407 persons Wednesday.

The drive was undertaken through 889 active vaccine sites across the state. The state has around 1,500 vaccination centres.

The government said the state was left with a stock of 2,63,600 Covishield and 1,96,050 Covaxin doses by 8pm, Wednesday. According to the government’s announcement for Thursday’s vaccination drive, the exercise will be carried out at 714 centres across the state which is around 47 per cent of the total capacity of vaccination centres.

According to the Health department data, till now altogether 69,663 persons above the age of 45 years have received their first dose while 29,669 persons have taken their second dose.

In the vaccination drive undertaken Wednesday, the state government administered a total of 94,780 Covishield and 7,627 Covaxin shots.

According to the government, a total of 93.9 per cent of the health care workers in the state have received their first dose and 95.9 per cent got their second dose.

Similarly, 96 per cent of frontline workers have received their first dose and 88.8 per cent received their second dosage.