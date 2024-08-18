Jharsuguda: As many as 60 students of Jamera UGME School under Sadar block in Jharsuguda district reportedly fell sick after consuming egg curry served in their mid-day meal, Saturday.

According to sources, 200 students study in Jamera UGME School from Class I to VIII. The students were served egg curry and rice as part of the mid-day meal programme Saturday.

However, as many as 60 students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after eating the mid-day meal. Out of them 25 became critical whom the teachers with the help of villagers rushed to the nearby health centre.

15 students were discharged from the hospital after preliminary treatment. 10 others who were undergoing treatment at the hospital were discharged from hospital in the evening after their condition improved. The students took ill due to food poisoning, said Jharsuguda CDMO Jayakrushna Nayak. The incident sparked outrage among parents, who have demanded action against the school authorities. Following this, as per direction of the Jharsuguda Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane, a team was formed under the guidance of Jharsuguda DEO and an investigation into the incident is underway.

