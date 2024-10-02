Phulbani: The police in Odisha’s Kandhamal district Wednesday placed two personnel under suspension and disengaged three home guards from duty following the mysterious death of a person recently.

Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra has taken this action against the police officials of Gochhapada police station after the deceased’s family members and villagers alleged involvement of police in the death of the man, identified as Jyestha Bandaki, a resident of Boudh district.

Bandaki’s body, who was a “ganja smuggler”, was found near Danganamu ghat under Gochapada police limits September 26.

Kanistha Bandaki, the younger brother of Jyestha Bandaki, alleged, “My brother and his friend were travelling on a motorcycle. My brother’s friend, who escaped from the police, told us that the police chased them and hit their two-wheeler from behind. When my brother fell, the police beat him and then killed him on the spot. Later, they dumped his body in the ‘ghat’ and left the spot with his motorcycle.”

The SP has suspended an ASI and a havildar. Besides, he disengaged three home guards on duty at the spot September 26, and assigned a senior DSP rank officer to investigate the case, sources said.

“We have taken action against the police officials for not following the standard operating procedure when the incident happened. Till now criminal involvement of the cops has not been established,” the SP told PTI over the phone Wednesday.

According to him, the police officials were checking motor vehicles near the ghat that day. At that time, Jyestha and another man did not stop their two-wheeler at the spot.

“When the police van chased them, the duo ran away into the forest after leaving the motorcycle in the middle of the road. The police team returned to the police station with the bike,” the SP said.

Later, the body of the person was recovered. After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to his family members, he said.

“I am not ruling out any criminal angle into the case. I am personally monitoring the case, and we are trying to examine the person who accompanied the deceased man on that day,” he added.

