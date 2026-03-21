Bhubaneswar: Asserting that Odisha has emerged as a leading state in forest protection and expansion of green cover, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday said 558 square kilometres of forest and tree cover have been added in the last two years.

Majhi made the remarks while addressing the state-level celebrations of World Forest Day 2026.

“In the last two years alone, the forest and tree cover in the state has increased by 558 square kilometres. Now, 37.63 per cent, or 58,597 square kilometres, of the total geographical area of the state is under forest and tree cover,” he said.

He noted that 1.49 crore saplings were planted in one day under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (EPMN) campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A total of 8 crore saplings were planted under the EPMN campaign in one year, he said.

Highlighting the need to balance development and conservation, Majhi said advancements in science and technology have made it possible to pursue industrialisation with minimal environmental impact.

“If we maintain a proper balance between environment and industry, both can complement each other,” he said.

Referring to this year’s theme, ‘Forests and Economy’, he said forests are crucial not only for environmental sustainability but also for economic development.

“Along with forest protection, we have initiated programmes to make forests a major source of livelihood. With everyone’s cooperation, we will move further in this field,” he said.

Thanking people engaged in forest protection, the CM urged them to be careful in preventing forest fires and human-wildlife conflicts.

He directed the forest and environment department to take strict action against those responsible for man-made forest fires.

Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Ganeshram Singh Khuntia, said the government is working to improve the livelihoods of people living in forest areas, particularly in tribal-dominated districts.