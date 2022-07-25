Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,07,249 Monday as 739 more people, including 95 children, tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the toll to 9,133, a health bulletin said.

The state had logged 1,011 cases and one death Sunday.

Khurda, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of fresh infections at 138, followed by Sundargarh (114) and Sambalpur (113).

The number of active cases has climbed to 7,400, of which 1,827 are in Khurda and 1,187 in Sundargarh, it said.

The daily positivity rate dipped marginally to 4.29 per cent from 4.67 per cent on the previous day as 17,231 samples were tested for Covid-19.

A total of 12,90,663 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 778 in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidites so far.