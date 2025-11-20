Bhubaneswar: Odisha plans to achieve 11GW of green energy capacity by 2030 and is supporting industries in adopting clean energy, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo said.

The state is investing heavily in green hydrogen and green ammonia projects, Singh Deo said, addressing the ‘Eastern India Clean Energy Summit’ with the theme ‘Powering Eastern India’s Net-Zero Transformation’.

Singh Deo, who holds the Energy portfolio, highlighted that the state government recently approved 53 green energy projects totalling around 2,000MW, worth Rs 13,422 crore.

On the PM Surya Ghar – Muft Bijli Yojana, Singh Deo stated, “We are providing up to Rs 60,000 additional financial assistance per household above the Centre’s Rs 76,000.” It aims to cover three lakh households.

To address land availability challenges, alternative solutions such as rail-top and canal-top solar projects are being explored, Singh Deo stated.

The summit, organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), showcased strong commitments from the Odisha government, emphasising the state’s vision to become a clean energy hub.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said, “Odisha is entering a new era of growth defi ned by clean energy, responsible industries, and modern manufacturing.”

He highlighted benefits under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022, including long-term waivers on electricity duty, wheeling charges, cross-subsidy surcharge, and land fees for green hydrogen and ammonia projects.

Currently, 16 major green hydrogen and ammonia projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore have been approved, with more in the pipeline.

Key investors include JSW, ReNew, Avaada, Waaree, Ampin, ACME, Welspun, Sembcorp, L&T Energy Greentech, INOX Wind, Himadri, and Quant Solar.

Swain also highlighted the green port initiative, future-ready workforce, and extended an open invitation to industry, investors, academia, and development partners to collaborate in building a greener, prosperous Odisha.

Energy Department Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev shared Odisha’s vision for enhancing its power transmission backbone.

He announced that Odisha will need Rs 30,000 crore for transmission capacity enhancement by 2035, with Rs 25,000 crore required in the next five years.