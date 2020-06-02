Bhubaneswar: Realising the anomalies in its order issued for extension of lockdown till June 30, state government Tuesday modified its lockdown norms allowing educational institutions to conduct examinations.

In the revised order issued by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, the government said schools, colleges and other educational institutions including coaching centres will remain closed till July end. However, the institutions can hold examinations.

Similarly, the government has allowed print media organizations to function during shutdown period—Saturdays and Sundays. AII agriculture, horticulture, dairy farms, fisheries, animal husbandry and allied activities have been allowed to function during the shutdown periods.

In the interest of public health and the containment of COVID-l9, the government has imposed shutdown in the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Bolangir, on all Saturdays and Sundays till this month-end.

The government has advised persons above 65 years, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age not to move outside except for essential and health purposes till June 30.

In its earlier order issued Monday, the government had totally prohibited outdoor movement of the above category of people, except for essential and health purposes, till August 2020.

“If the outdoor movement of the kids is prohibited till August end, the government cannot reopen primary schools and Anganwadi centres. Therefore, the order was revised,” a source said.

All other rules mentioned in the earlier order will remain in force till this month-end.