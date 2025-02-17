Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department Monday announced a change in class timings for higher education institutions across the state to mitigate the effects of the anticipated summer heatwave.

According to a notification issued by the department, institutions have been instructed to conduct exams during morning hours. However, the notification did not specify when the directive would take effect.

The decision aims to safeguard the well-being of students and staff by shifting classes to cooler morning hours.

Additionally, the notification directs school authorities to make necessary arrangements for the new schedule, including ensuring the availability of first aid kits, drinking water, ORS packets, and other essential amenities to help students cope with the heat.