Bhubaneswar: After four and half months of lockdowns and shutdowns amid COVID-19 outbreak, Odisha government Friday allowed certain relaxations for the month of August to open up the economy.

Addressing a virtual press meet here, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said, “The COVID-19 situation in our state is better than many other states. Already four and half months passed to the pandemic. Now, we have to restart the engine of our economy. We have to reopen industries and other economic activities and for this, we have to open up for more relaxations.”

The relaxation has been given in compliance with orders and guidelines issued by Ministry of Health, Ministry of Home Affairs, disaster management authorities and state health department, he said.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said all commercial establishments and offices will be allowed to function with minimal staff. Construction activities will continue in August. Salon, spa, barbershops, beauty parlours will also remain open. But, they have to all hygienic practices and COVID norms, he said.

Agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, dairy, mining & industries, service sectors units and other livelihood activities will continue.

Yoga centres and gymnasiums will be allowed to function from August 5, subject to SOP to be issued by Centre.

All religious places/places of worship will remain closed for public. There will be no international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed down during this month.

Similarly, there will be no social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural & religious functions and other large congregations.

All schools, colleges, other educational/training/coaching institutions, anganwaadi centres, etc will remain closed for the purpose of teaching. However, conduct of examinations, evaluation and other administrative activities will be allowed, Jena said.

Night curfew will continue in the state from 9 pm to 5 am. This restriction will not apply to emergency service providers including district and municipal administration and government officials on duty. Taxi and cab service will continue during the night curfew to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals.

Hotels and hospitality units, including their associated offices, movement of staff and associated personnel have been allowed. All emergency services including print and electronic media allowed to function during shutdowns and nigh curfew time.

Weekend shutdowns will remain in force in Ganjam, Khurda, Gajapati & Cuttack districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation. However, relaxation has been given for the first Saturday & Sunday (August 1&2). The shutdown will be applicable after 1 pm in the first two days of August.

Like earlier, all emergency services will be allowed during the shutdown period in the four districts and Rourkela town.

There will be no bar in the inter-state and intra-state movement of passengers and goods. Transport Commissioner will come up with detail guidelines for movement of passenger buses. Marriage and funeral events can be conducted with a maximum number of 50 and 20 persons.

Moreover, the government said the professionals who are visiting outside and returning within 72 hours will not to go for quarantine. The same is applicable for the persons visiting Odisha for official purpose.

All the relaxation has been given for areas outside the containment zones. All activities and movement of persons will be prohibited inside the containment zones.