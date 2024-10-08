Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Tuesday appointed 282 officers and staff across various departments as part of its ongoing recruitment drives.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi handed over appointment letters to the new recruits during a special event called ‘Nijukti Samaroha,’ attended by deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida.

Among the new appointments, 79 were in the Department of Energy, 104 in the Department of Health & Family Welfare and 99 in the Odisha Mining Corporation.

Addressing the new officials, Majhi described them as the “pilots of the progress” for the state’s growth engine. He urged them to work diligently for the successful implementation of government schemes aimed at public welfare.

Stressing his government’s commitment to building a developed Odisha, Majhi emphasised the crucial role employees play in every initiative and scheme.

He noted that the appointment letters represent not just a government job but a golden opportunity to work directly with the public. “Be committed to the religion of humanity. Strive to improve yourself and engage in nation-building,” he advised.

The Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing reforms in the power sector, mentioning three key initiatives – the ‘Mukhyamandhri Shakti Vikas’ scheme, the ‘Odisha Distribution System Improvement’ scheme, and the ‘Odisha Power Transmission System Improvement’ scheme, with a total budget of Rs 2,366 crore allocated for the year.

Furthermore, he announced that the state government is expanding health services and is committed to providing quality healthcare to all, from rural to urban areas. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Karya Yojana and Gopbandhu Jan Karya Yojana will soon be implemented statewide, he added.

Majhi also remarked on the significant role of the Odisha Mining Corporation in the state’s economic progress, stating that the state is poised to become the preferred choice for investors in the industrial sector. He concluded by announcing the BJP government’s plan to fill 1.5 lakh positions over the next five years.

PTI