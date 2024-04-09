Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has appointed two new Superintendents of Police (SP) for Berhampur and Khurda, following instructions in this regard from the Election Commission.

Sarthak Sarangi was appointed as Berhampur SP and Awinash Kumar became the new SP of Khurda, after the poll panel approved their names from a list of eligible Odisha cadre IPS officers.

The home department issued a notification announcing their appointment.

The EC April 2 directed the Odisha government to transfer two collectors and six IPS offices, including Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M and Khurda SP Jugal Kishore Banoth, to non-election related posts.

