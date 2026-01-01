Kendrapara: The authorities in Odisha Thursday arrested 10 marine fishermen from Andhra Pradesh on the charge of illegally fishing within the prohibited turtle congregation zone in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary of Kendrapara district, said forest officials.

The fishing equipment of the 10 individuals, hailing from the Vizianagaram district of the neighbouring state, was seized. Later, they were remanded to judicial custody.

Two fishing vessels had trespassed into prohibited sanctuary corridors, contravening the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act and mandatory rules of the marine sanctuary, a forest official said.

With the latest interception, 367 marine fishermen have so far been arrested for acts of intrusion into the marine sanctuary as the forest department is intent on ensuring the safety of Olive Ridley sea turtles, said forest officials.

Around a dozen sea-worthy vessels were also seized in the process since the November 1 enforcement of the sea-fishing ban, the official said.

The state government has clamped a seven-month log trawl fishing ban along the 20 km stretch Dhamara-Devi river mouth from 1 November in view of the ensuing mass nesting of endangered Olive Ridley marine turtles. However, the fishing prohibition remains enforced round the year in Gahirmatha as it is accorded the status of a marine sanctuary.

The species, accorded as a Schedule 1 animal under the Wildlife Protection Act for its highly threatened status, gets entangled in the nets for prolonged periods and dies of asphyxiation. The turtles also perish in large numbers after getting hit by the fast-moving propeller of the fishing trawlers, forest personnel said.

More than 6.06 lakh Olive Ridley turtles had turned up for their annual sojourn for mass nesting earlier in the March 2025 mass nesting season. The female turtles had emerged from the sea to crawl onto the serene beach, dig pits to lay millions of eggs.