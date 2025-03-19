Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly was adjourned twice Wednesday after Congress MLAs created a ruckus demanding the formation of a House Committee to probe crimes against women.

As soon as the House assembled at 10.30 am for Question Hour, the Congress members, holding placards, trooped into the well and demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is also in charge of the Home department.

They raised slogans against the government and accused the Majhi dispensation of neglecting the safety of women, who constitute 50 per cent of the state’s population.

They alleged that 54 gang rape cases have taken place during the first eight months of the BJP government and more than 1,600 cases related to crimes against women registered during the period.

When Speaker Surama Padhy’s repeated appeals failed to yield any result, she announced adjournment of the proceedings till noon. The Question Hour could take place for only five minutes.

As the House reassembled at noon, the din continued as Congress MLAs protested at the well of the House, refusing to heed the Speaker’s requests to return to their seats.

Following this, the Speaker adjourned the House till 4 pm.

The Congress MLAs later staged a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises.

The party has been protesting the alleged rise in the crimes against women.

Senior party MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati has been suspended from the Assembly for seven days for his alleged unruly behaviour during a protest in the House.

Congress member Sofia Firdous, while participating in the dharna, alleged that the state government was not sensitive towards cases of crimes against women.

“What is wrong if a House Committee is constituted to ensure that the culprits are punished?” she questioned.

PTI