Bhubaneswar: Odisha Legislative Assembly will hold its Budget Session for 2026 from February 17 and continue till April 8.

The session will begin with an address by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. The House will then take up the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address, allowing members to debate the government’s policies and priorities.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, is scheduled to present the state budget for 2026-27 February 20. The Appropriation Bill, which authorises withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund to meet government expenditure, will be introduced March 31, sources said.