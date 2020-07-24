Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly will remain shut till July 31 in view of five employees testing positive for COVID-19, speaker Surjya Nayaran Patro said Friday.

According to a source, a standing committee meeting was held at the Assembly several days ago. An MLA who had taken part in the meeting later tested positive. All the employees were then asked to get their swab samples tested.

The swab samples were collected three days ago and the reports were received Thursday. As many as five employees tested positive for coronavirus. The infected employees have been asked to undergo home isolation.

In an attempt to stop further spread of the virus, it was decided to keep the Assembly shut till July 31. With August 1 to 3 being holidays, it will reopen August 4.

During this closure, the entire premises will be sanitised. This apart, further contact tracing of the infected ones will be carried out, it was learnt.

PNN