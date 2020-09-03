Bhubaneswar: Speaker of Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro Thursday informed that the next session of Assembly will begin by the end of September.

Patro stated to the media personnel “According the protocol of Assembly, it is manadatory to begin a new session in Assembly in every six months from the previous session. As the last session of the House was conducted March 29, we have to start the next session by September 30”.

Interestingly, the Assembly session is underway in only one Indian state Rajasthan while summons have been issued for Lok Sabha session. I have spoken to Lok Sabha speaker over telephone. After getting the guidelines from the Lok Sabha speaker regarding the same guidelines to run the house, we will run the House following all COVID-19 guidelines”, Patro added.

Notably, the last part of the budget session was held in March at the Assembly convention hall where 30 per cent of the members participated in passing the Appropriation Bill.

PNN