Bhubaneswar: The anti-corruption vigilance wing of Odisha Police arrested an assistant commercial tax officer (ACTO) and two other persons on charge of financial fraud of over Rs 4 crore, officials said Friday.

The Vigilance Department arrested the three people after getting prima facie evidence of their involvement in the alleged misappropriation of government money by officials of Commerical tax CT and GST, Bhubaneswar by abusing their official power for refund of VAT and disbursement of a sum of Rs 4,03,09,723.

“During enquiry, it was revealed that Satyaki Pattanaik and Deeptikanta Choudhury in connivance with officials of CT & GST, Bhubaneswar have siphoned off Rs 4,03,09,723 by filing forged and fabricated appeal on behalf of a firm,” the Vigilance said in a statement.

The officials had allegedly tampered with financial instruments and entertained statutory forms containing forged signatures and seals submitted by them.

Based on the inquiry report, the Vigilance filed a criminal case against Pattanaik, Choudhury (private persons) and Abinash Pradhan, staffer, CT & GST, Bhubaneswar, posted as ACTO in Jeypore. “All the three persons were arrested on Thursday,” the vigilance said.

PTI