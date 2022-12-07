Bhubaneswar: Odisha has won three National awards in the prestigious Annual India Sanitation Coalition (ISC)-FICCI Sanitation Awards 2022 which were declared Wednesday at the awards function held at New Delhi.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) received the India Sanitation Coalition (ISC)-FICCI Award for Best Faecal Sludge and Septage Management Model.

Others who also brought laurels to Odisha at the ceremony include Sasmita Barik, a Swachha Sathi from Bhadrak Municipality, who was felicitated with “Woman Changemaker in Sanitation” Award. This apart, Jajpur district was also awarded for “Best Skilling Initiative in Sanitation.”

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das received the award. On the occasion, Das said, “We dedicate the award to the people of Bhubaneswar whose cooperation is helping us in achieving our goals.”

She also thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his strong political will to adopt the innovative faecal sludge and septage management model and its successful implementation.

Earlier, the Smart City became the first such city in the country to receive ISO 9001:2015 certification for effective Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) services.

The vision for Faecal Sludge and Septage Management in Bhubaneswar is: The City becomes totally sanitised, healthy and liveable along with ensuring sustenance of good sanitation habits with improved Onsite Sanitation Services together with faecal sludge and septage management.

The ISC-FICCI awards showcase a wide range of talent and work in the sector that has made an impact on the development horizon of the country.

They recognise both the key actors and sector practitioners besides the programme stakeholders and the companies/institutions that are innovating and adapting at a time of unprecedented developmental change in India. By recognising and showcasing the awardees, ISC constantly strives to help them expand their footprints.

The ISC-FICCI sanitation awards are given for excellence in multiple categories including — Best Corporate Initiative in Sanitation (CSR): Small and Large; Best Non-profit engagement model in Sanitation: Rural and Urban; Best Communication in Sanitation: Traditional and digital, among others.