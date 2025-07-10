Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government formed a task force to ensure smooth movement of fuel tankers and goods vehicles as the state is staring at a possible fuel crisis with the strike by drivers entering its third day.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena Wednesday night.

Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association president Sanjay Lath said, “We apprehend that maximum fuel stations will go out of stock this evening, if the supply chain is not restored.”

The task force comprises representatives from the Commerce and Transport Department, police, district administrations, and oil marketing companies.

The task force has been entrusted with round-the-clock monitoring, prompt resolution of logistical challenges, and ensuring the smooth movement of petroleum and other critical goods, officials said.

Police have been instructed to provide full support, including security escorts, for fuel tankers and trucks wherever required, they said.

Jana said there was no shortage of fuel in the state at present.

“Oil marketing companies have confirmed that sufficient stock is available at depots and retail outlets throughout the state. Daily replenishment operations are being carried out without interruption, and delivery of petroleum products is proceeding smoothly at all key locations,” he said.

The drivers of various types of vehicles, including buses, continued their strike even as the government held two rounds of meetings with them.

They have been seeking various welfare schemes from the government.

Apprehending a shortage of fuel, long queues were seen outside petrol pumps since morning.

PTI