Bhubaneswar: Former MLA Balabhadra Majhi Monday resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Majhi sent his resignation letter to party supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In the letter, Majhi wrote,”I do hereby relinquish from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal. Thanks a lot for allowing me to work for long period along with you since formation of the party in 1997.”

PNN