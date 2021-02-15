Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) is observing a six-hour bandh across the state Monday. The bandh has thrown normal life completely out of gear.

The state-wide bandh is being observed from 7:00 am and will continue till 1:00 pm. The bandh is being observed to protest against rising fuel prices, said PCC president Niranjan Patnaik.

Party workers were seen picketing at important places. In Bhubaneswar, the workers picketed at Satsang Vihar square, Vani Vihar, CRPF Sqaure and other areas.

Traffic movement on NH-16 and on other roads came to a grinding halt. Business establishments downed their shutters. As the government had declared Monday as holiday in view of the bandh, all educational institutions were also closed.

Movement of trains was also paralysed as senior leader and Jatni MLA Sura Routray along with some party workers squatted on tracks.

However, emergency services like ambulance, milk van, movement of media persons and examinees were kept out of the bandh purview.

PNN