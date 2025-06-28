Kendrapara: Authorities in Kendrapara district have launched an identification drive targeting suspected Bangladeshi nationals residing in coastal areas of Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks.

Police, with support from the district administration, have detained around a dozen Bengali-speaking individuals from Tubi and San villages under the jurisdiction of the Jamboo Marine Police Station. Their identity documents are being verified.

The operation follows Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s directive during a visit to Kendrapara June 9, instructing officials to take strict action against illegal immigrants in the region.

The detained individuals are being housed temporarily in a local school while verification is underway. District Collector Smruti Ranjan Pradhan and Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kataria have not commented on the ongoing proceedings.

A similar drive in 2004 identified 1,551 Bangladeshi immigrants in Mahakalapada block, 51 in Rajnagar, and 41 in Pattamundai. According to official data, Kendrapara has the highest number of suspected Bangladeshi immigrants in the state (1,649), followed by Jagatsinghpur (1,112), Malkangiri (655), Bhadrak (199), Nabarangpur (106), Khurda (17), and Bargarh (2).

Although 1,551 individuals in Kendrapara were issued ‘Quit India’ notices on January 15, 2005, they have not yet been deported. The district administration is expected to notify the state home department to initiate deportation procedures for those confirmed to be foreign nationals.

