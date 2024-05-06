Ranchi: Odisha and Bengal beat Maharashtra and Mizoram in their respective matches on the sixth day of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) in Ranchi Monday.

In the opening game of the day, Bengal beat Mizoran 1-0 in a keenly-contested battle.

Despite Mizoram’s early dominance and superior attacking prowess, it was Bengal who seized the opportunity. Shivani Kumari (18th minute)scored the only goal of the match.

Later in the day, Odisha got the better of Maharashtra 2-1.

Dipi Monika Toppo (23rd) and Karuna Minz (55th) found the target for Odisha, while Maharashtra’s lone goal came from the stick of Sunita Kumari (51st.

Later in the day, Madhya Pradesh will take on Manipur while Haryana will be up against clash against Jharkhand.

