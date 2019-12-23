BHUBANESWAR: The fourth edition of Odisha Biennale kicked off with an editorial design workshop held by a Japanese team at Kala Bhoomi Crafts museum here Monday.

Coordinotor of the event Chiaki Aizawa has specialized in branding, advertising, logo mark design, graphics design and package design. Rie Goto, a calligrapher, poet and editorial director, also participated in the fair.

Attendees from various fields came to participate in the event. They were asked to take interviews of artists. People got know the types of font that conveys various message to the reader.

Surya Performance Lab presented a theatre piece about a young boy from Nepal who has been snatched from his family and home in the Himalayan mountains. Kidnapped and abused, he now lives in a slum in a big city in India. He is all alone in the world, stifling in his small room.

Beyond confinement and misery, he tries, day after day, to find in his body a door that opens to the Vast, a path to his Himalaya. An encounter with a strange character will help him on his journey. This is the god Hanuman, with monkey and human features, who is heroic, wise and full of humour.

Surya Performance Lab is an aurovillian dance theatre company with artists who are fully dedicated to research for new dramaturgy in performing arts. It is based in Auroville near Pondicherry, South India in partnership with Ritam and Barbara Paschinger. This professional dance theater company is directed by Philippe Pelen Baldini and Thierry Moucazambo, assisted by Gopal Dalami.