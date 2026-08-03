Bhubaneswar: The four-day official visit of Shreyasi Singh, Minister of Sports and Industry, Government of Bihar, concluded today at the Kalinga Stadium Sunday. On the final day of her visit, she held a high-level meeting with Odisha’s Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Suryabanshi Suraj.

The meeting focused on fostering mutual cooperation between the two states in sports, athlete exchange programs, the application of sports science, and scouting young talent from the grass-roots level.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department, was also present and shared insights regarding the department’s strategies.

Praising Odisha’s world-class sports infrastructure and High-Performance Centres, Singh mentioned that Bihar is also rapidly developing its sports infrastructure.

To ensure optimal utilisation and management of sports facilities, she proposed organising friendly matches and exchange programs for players between Odisha and Bihar.

She further highlighted that Bihar is currently developing infrastructure for four sports—volleyball, basketball, cricket practice pitches, and football—in every Gram Panchayat.

Suraj shared that through initiatives like the ‘CM Trophy’, Odisha is nurturing new sporting talent right from the grassroots level.

Poonia explained Odisha’s working model, and both ministers agreed that strong coordination among schools, sports institutions, and government departments is essential for building a robust sports ecosystem for rural athletes.