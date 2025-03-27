Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling BJD Thursday asked both the opposition — the BJD and the Congress — to introspect and accused them of violating the dignity of the Assembly.

Addressing a press conference here, Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal came down heavily on the opposition parties for disrupting the proceedings in the Assembly for days by indulging in unruly behaviour.

“Such unruly behaviour inside the Assembly was not expected from any responsible opposition,” Samal said and alleged that the woman Speaker of the Assembly was not treated properly by them.

“Frequent disruption of the Assembly proceedings is not a good sign for the opposition, and this will go against the interests of the people and the state. Both the BJD and Congress are resorting to a short-term game plan,” he said, adding that the BJD had yet to come to terms with the fact that the people had put them on the opposition bench.

He said the opposition should engage in meaningful discussions and work for the welfare of Odisha instead of opposing the government on every account without valid reasons.

Samal said, “The recent incidents in the Assembly have tarnished the sanctity of the House.”

Samal’s remark came two days after Speaker Surama Padhy suspended 14 Congress MLAs for seven days on charges of ‘indiscipline.’

PTI